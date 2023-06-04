These Women Are Sharing The Silliest Questions Their Husbands Have Ever Asked

When you enter into a relationship with someone, especially a marriage, you learn how to fully accept a person and the flaws that come with them.

Many wives can attest to that. The internet is filled with stories of clueless husbands that need their spouses to help them figure out how to complete simple tasks and spell out all the answers.

TikToker Lauren Lucille (@thelaurenlucille) is reading over the comments that a bunch of women shared about silly questions their husbands have asked them.

Naturally, they’ll send you into a fit of hysterics!

For some reason, a majority of these comments involve husbands who don’t seem to know anything about food.

“Mine called to ask me why I was keeping the bowl of awful tasting watermelon. I was like…because it’s papaya.”

–Kannstewy

“My mom’s husband called her from the Burger King drive-thru to ask her what he gets when they eat there.”

–Crimson_simmer

