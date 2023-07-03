A Girl At The Gym Accused Her Of Pretty Much Trying To Attract Her Man’s Attention

When signing up for a public gym membership, you are bound to interact with someone, one way or another.

Most of us fear a trip to our community gym and almost always hold ourselves back from our goals to avoid interaction with those who are already there.

Half of the time, we are too intimated to attend as the intrusive thoughts roll in that someone will stare at us, confront us about our workout, or, even worse, film us.

While these pre-planned situations often send us off the rails, there’s one more scenario you may have never considered happening because, let’s be honest. You’re at the gym to better yourself and find yourself, not to find a partner.

A girl named Bri, who goes by @abatethegeneral1 on TikTok, decided to attend her community gym with her brother four times a week.

She tends to pursue a similar routine each day, which may involve an ab session at the end of her workout.

During one of her gym sessions, she passed a couple at the beginning of the week, and toward the end of one of her workouts, the girl asked if she could use the same area to complete her ab workout.

Two days later, the two ended their workout in the same area, leaving the main girl in the situation, also known as Bri, to feel as though they were friendly enough to say hi or bye to each other.

Instead of coming over to their usual corner to complete her exercise routine, the young woman decides to confront Bri.

