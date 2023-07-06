Babies, Toddlers, And Even Older Kids Can Benefit From Playing With Sensory Toys, And Here’s A Guide To What Works For Each Age Group

There are countless children’s toys available on the market these days. But how do you know which ones are the best?

Of course, you want to find a toy that will keep your child entertained, but it should also provide an educational experience for them.

Sensory toys embody the best of both worlds. They’re not just loads of fun! They help improve language and motor skills while also boosting children’s cognitive development by strengthening the nerve connections in the brain’s pathways.

In addition, they encourage creativity, problem-solving, and exploration. Sensory toys stimulate the five senses and can even aid in emotional regulation. They often help kids feel calmer during brief periods of stress or change.

Babies, toddlers, and even older kids can benefit from playing with these types of toys. Here is a list of appropriate sensory toy options for each age group.

For babies twelve months old or younger, you’ll want to provide them with toys that specifically target their motor skills. At this stage, babies are reaching for items, grasping at things, and waving them around.

Toys that make noises and are of bright colors are ideal. Rattles, musical instruments, toys that chime, and stacking cups are great examples.

Also, let your baby explore different textures. Cloth books where each page contains various textures allow for further learning opportunities. Your baby will have a new and exciting experience every time they play with the book!

Toddlers around the ages of two and three can engage with more complicated toys. You can put together a sensory bin filled with assorted items and materials for them to dig into.

