He Got Kicked Out Of His Friend’s Wedding After Berating The Bride And Groom For Not Having Any Alcohol At The Event And Not Telling Any Of The Guests Beforehand

This 35-year-old guy’s best friend, who is 34, just got married last week. And normally, he and his friend drink alcohol together. In fact, their friend group regularly frequents breweries a few times each month just to hang out.

His friend’s fiancée, on the other hand, simply does not drink.

“It’s never been a part of her life,” he said.

Regardless, he and his wife were excited to attend his friend’s wedding. So, they got a hotel room nearby the reception space and took an Uber to the wedding.

Eventually, the ceremony started and ended. Then, he and his wife went to what was supposed to be a “cocktail hour.” But he soon realized that he and his wife could only get soda or water– no alcohol.

Now, the fact that they were going to a dry wedding was not something he or his wife knew about ahead of time.

“And there was a palpable buzz among our friend group at the lack of booze. A lot of us had spent money on a hotel room and Ubering, anticipating drinking,” he explained.

“I’m kind of [annoyed].”

Anyway, the bride and groom– his friend– wound up arriving at the cocktail hour. Afterward, the guests all cheered, and the newlyweds started to mingle with all of the attendees.

