He Tried To Dance With His Daughter At Her Wedding, And Then He Got Into A Heated Argument With Her Father-In-Law, So His Daughter Made Him Leave

Relationships between fathers and daughters aren’t always perfect. In this particular case, this 52-year-old father and his daughter Jane, 28, have always had a strained relationship.

He admits that throughout her life, he wasn’t the best father figure. Looking back, he can acknowledge and accept that fact. However, he said that he’s a changed man now after a tragedy that changed his entire life.

Horrifically, he was in a car accident that left him with not much feeling in his legs. He now uses a wheelchair, and while he can still walk, he’s only able to walk short distances and doesn’t have much balance.

He believes that this terrible event changed him on a deep level. It inspired him to be a better person and make more positive decisions in his life.

However, while attending Jane’s wedding last weekend, he wonders if he wasn’t following his newly found philosophy of being a better man.

At the wedding, Jane’s brother walked her down the aisle. He said that he understood Jane’s decision, considering that he hadn’t been there for her when she was growing up.

Before the wedding happened, he’d also found out from his wife (Jane’s mom) that Jane was planning on dancing with her father-in-law for the traditional father-daughter dance during the wedding reception. Since he assumed Jane made this decision because he struggles to walk, he came up with a plan.

“So, with the help of my wife, I worked on strengthening my legs in secret so I could surprise Jane at her wedding and dance with her.”

When the father-daughter dance was announced during the wedding reception, he enacted his plan. He rolled his wheelchair to the group of people gathered around Jane, stood up, and began walking toward her.

