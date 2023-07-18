Her Baby Granddaughter Passed Away After Getting Sick From Her Son’s Kids, And Now She Isn’t Sure How She Could Ever Forgive Him

This 59-year-old woman has two children– a son named Andrew and a daughter named Jenny. But tragically, she claimed that Jenny’s daughter, her granddaughter, passed away due to her son’s “stupidity.”

According to her, the problem stems back to the fact that eight years ago, her son married his wife, Alexis.

And while she noted that she is not a “monster-in-law,” she believed her daughter-in-law was just a nightmare from the start.

“Alexis is anti-science….she is awfully entitled and is sinking all their savings in some MLM scheme,” she explained.

Andrew and Alexis have a 10-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter, and they don’t believe in treating the kids with modern medicine.

So anyway, about a month ago, her daughter Jenny came over with her baby granddaughter to pick up some belongings. Then, Jenny decided to stay for some coffee and cake.

It is important to note that, right after the COVID-19 pandemic, her son Andrew and his wife, Alexis, moved right across the street from her and her husband. And they believe Andrew did that so he could use them as free childcare.

Regardless, while she was sitting down with Jenny and her granddaughter, her daughter-in-law Alexis rang the doorbell.

And before she even had a chance to say hello, Andrew and Alexis’ kids came barrelling through the door.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.