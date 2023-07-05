Her Best Friend Packed Lunch For Just Her Boyfriend And Started Crying After She Ate Some Of It

This 21-year-old woman has a 22-year-old friend named Kayla, who is apparently very sensitive and socially awkward.

And since Kayla doesn’t have any other friends, Kayla always just wants to hang out with her and her boyfriend.

Her 24-year-old boyfriend, Kin, doesn’t seem to mind, though. She claimed that Kin is extremely social and very sweet to everyone he knows.

“People have asked me if it ever weirds me out how much Kayla wants to hang around him, but I trust him and her 100%,” she said.

But, more recently, she planned to use her paid time off to go on a vacation with just Kin. However, Kayla also wanted to tag along, and she wound up agreeing to let her friend come.

It is also important to note that their destination was a long drive away. And her boyfriend apparently does not stop for anything unless someone needs to take an emergency bathroom break.

That’s why she brought some chips and salsa to snack on but did not think to bring any lunch on the trip.

And at one point during their travels, Kin announced that he was getting pretty hungry. Afterward, her friend swooped into the rescue.

“Kayla told Kin that she knew I wasn’t going to come prepared and just made lunch for herself and him,” she revealed.

