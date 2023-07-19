Her Best Friend’s Boyfriend Is Planning A Surprise Wedding, But She Thinks Her Friend Will Hate It, Especially Since Her Friend Was Planning On Taking A Break From The Relationship

This 25-year-old woman has a best friend named Sara, who is 26. And recently, Sara’s boyfriend, Adam, called her with some big news. He wanted to talk about a “surprise wedding.”

Apparently, Adam wanted her to distract Sara for an entire day. Then, he planned to surprise her best friend at home for a backyard wedding with all of Sara’s friends and family members.

To be honest, though, she told Adam that she wasn’t sure a surprise wedding was what Sara really wanted.

“Knowing she would hate this as she hates surprises. But I didn’t want to hurt his feelings,” she recalled.

In fact, her best friend actually loves planning and organizing events. Sara has also talked about getting married in the past and always envisioned tying the knot at a winter wedding.

But, the most important downside to the “surprise wedding” idea had to do with Sara’s relationship itself.

Not too long before receiving the call from Adam, Sara had actually confided in her– claiming that she and Adam had started to drift apart. Her best friend even planned to take a break from her boyfriend.

That’s why she was incredibly shocked to learn that Adam was planning a wedding– and a surprise one, no less– in front of everyone they knew.

“I encouraged him to instead have a more intimate proposal, as opposed to a surprise wedding, but Adam told me that I don’t know what Sara wants and he knows her better,” she explained.

