Her Best Friend’s New Wife Said She Ruined Their Wedding And Her Best Friend Should Have Married Her Instead After The Two Of Them Had A Little Too Much Fun During His Wedding After-Party

If you had a really fun wedding reception with a bunch of drinks flying around, did you happen to get sick?

One woman was recently scolded by her best friend’s new wife after the two of them had a little too much fun during his wedding after-party.

She’s 23-years-old and has a best friend named Alex, who she met when she moved to the United States from Norway when she was 11.

“We were grouped in the same classes together, he was extremely welcoming and kind to my shy self, and we got on instantly,” she said.

“Fast forward 12 years, and we’re about as close as you can be.”

Alex has been in a relationship with his girlfriend, Gabbie, since their freshman year of high school. While she wouldn’t consider Gabbie a close friend, they’ve always gotten along and never had any problems with each other.

However, after Alex and Gabbie’s recent wedding, there were some problems.

“The wedding was a blast; everyone had a great time, and the whole thing goes off without a hitch,” she explained.

“Then comes the after party, where the fun drinks come out, and the kids go up to their rooms. With all the important stuff out of the way, Alex and Gabbie are now completely free to mingle. Gabbie goes off with her friend group and family for a bit; Alex hangs out with me and our group.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.