Her Boyfriend Told Her That He Doesn’t Love Her Anymore, But He Still Would Like To Be With Her

Usually, when you fall out of love with someone, it’s a pretty clear indicator that you shouldn’t stay with them.

However, that’s not the case with this couple.

A young woman is unsure of what to do after her boyfriend told her he doesn’t love her anymore but would still like to be with her.

She and her boyfriend are 20-years-old and have been dating for about a year and a half.

She always felt their relationship was in great shape and everything was going very well. It was the kind of relationship some people would be jealous of because she and her boyfriend have always been very loving toward each other.

Unfortunately, they did have to enter a long-distance relationship for the summer after their college semester ended. Still, they planned multiple trips to see each other, so she figured everything was fine.

Then, her boyfriend called her and said he no longer loved her.

“He doesn’t know what happened,” she said.

“He can’t explain it. This was a complete surprise to me and everyone who knows us. I offered to break up with him, but he insisted he still wanted to be with me. He said he felt like part of him was missing when we were apart.”

