Her Brother Got Upset With Her For The Way She Got The Little Girl She Was Babysitting To Fall Asleep

If you’re a parent or have ever babysat young kids, you’ll know that sometimes you have to get creative to get them to fall asleep.

One teenager recently was scolded by her brother for the way she got her family friend’s foster child to fall asleep while she was babysitting her.

She’s 18-years-old and frequently babysits the foster child of her mom’s good friend. The girl is eight and has a complicated past, so her foster mom only trusts her close friends to babysit her.

It’s not uncommon for her to babysit this girl multiple nights a week or overnight.

The other night, the little girl was at her house so she could babysit her overnight. It was her first time there in three months, and they’d be sharing a room, so the little girl was very excited.

“This is no biggie usually,” she explained.

“[We’ve] done it before, and it’s fine. But this night, she was especially rowdy, and I was catching on that she wasn’t sleeping because me being there was too exciting.”

The little girl was still awake at 4:00 am that night, and she was beginning to feel frustrated and exhausted. Although the girl kept saying she was tired, she refused to fall asleep.

So, she figured it would be best to leave the room to not distract her anymore. She told the little girl she would take a quick shower and left her in her bedroom.

