Her Sister Wants To Walk Down The Aisle In A Wedding Dress At Her Wedding, But She Doesn’t Intend To Share Her Big Day

This 29-year-old woman will be getting married to the love of her life– her 30-year-old fiancé– in just a few short months.

They were first childhood friends, then became high school sweethearts.

“He’s truly my best friend and everything I want in life,” she said.

However, they both decided to wait to get married until they were more well-off financially. That way, they’d be able to afford a magical, once-in-a-lifestime evening.

Her 21-year-old sister Stacy, on the other hand, got married at 19-years-old. And her sister had only been with the guy for five months before he decided to propose.

So, unlike her upcoming event, Stacy’s big day was extremely rushed. Her sister’s wedding was small and just took place in a courtroom.

“No dress or party, just a legal wedding,” she recalled.

“And half of our family couldn’t even make it because of how soon it was planned and set up.”

But while she hasn’t even finished planning her big day, her wedding has already cost her and her fiancé about $19,000. And it took them ages to save up that much cash and coordinate everything.

