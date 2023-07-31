Here Are Some Of The Hottest Trends That Brides Have Been Loving Recently

If you recently got engaged, it’s likely that you’re already planning for your wedding to be within the next year.

You want to make the day amazing, memorable, and everything you’ve ever dreamed of. If you’re not sure what bridal look you want to go for yet, check out some of the popular trends that brides have been loving!

Fanciful Feathers And Beautiful Bows

If you’re looking for a gown that has texture and movement, try finding one that is decorated with bows or feathers.

Bows have an extra feminine vibe to them and aren’t restricted to just the wedding dress. You can easily accessorize with bows by adding them to your hair or shoes.

Additionally, subtle touches of feathers work well on the bottom of sleeves or an accent on the shoulder.

Short And Sweet

If you consider yourself to be a more casual bride, don’t be afraid to opt for a short wedding dress.

While most gowns are traditionally long, there is nothing wrong with wanting to break the mold and perhaps feel more comfortable by doing so.

