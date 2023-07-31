He’s Making His Wife Cook Her Own Meals From Now On After She Ate His Meal Prepped Food And Left Him With Nothing To Eat

When you live with someone who has a drastically different work schedule from you, planning meals together can be quite difficult.

One man recently said he refused to cook for his wife after she ate the meals he had prepared for himself in advance, knowing he needed them in between his work hours.

He and his wife have a kid together and very busy work schedules. He usually works from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., while his wife is a nurse who works late nights.

His wife is a very bad cook and doesn’t like to do it, so he does most of the cooking in the house.

“It’s just easier on our taste buds if I cook for us,” he explained.

“Earlier this year, we both decided that it was time for us to get back in shape, [so] I decided to research some macro [and] calorie-friendly cooking recipes and got big into meal prepping. My wife stuck with it for a few weeks but ultimately decided to quit.”

At first, he didn’t mind that his wife decided to step away from meal prepping and continued to do it for himself. He’ll make six days’ worth of food on his meal prep days, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner. He works hard on the meals and likes to have them ready for the work week.

Last Thursday, he had a busy day planned where he’d be popping in and out of the house, to and from work. He wouldn’t be back home until Friday morning.

His wife knew about this busy schedule because he had it set in advance. He figured she’d find a way to make food for herself and their kid while he was at work because she knew about his schedule.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.