His Adopted Parrot Has Been Insulting His In-Laws, And Now He’s Expected To Find His Parrot A New Home To Keep The Peace

This 32-year-old man has recently adopted a pet parrot named Percy. And while he loves his new companion, he is worried about how the pet might be impacting his relationships, namely with his in-laws.

Percy is a very smart bird and even has the ability to talk. But let’s just say he doesn’t always have the nicest things to say when the in-laws are around.

This has caused some issues within the family dynamic, and he’s not sure what he should do about it.

“It was love at first squawk when I first met him at the local pet store. Little did I know what I was getting myself into!” he said.

His in-laws are already not super easy people to get along with, and somehow Percy felt this and shared his thoughts and feelings about them openly.

Whenever the in-laws were visiting, Percy whipped out insults and mockery especially designed for them. The bird could even imitate them quite accurately.

“I must admit, at first, I found it mildly amusing. It was like having a feathery comedian in our midst, and it brought some levity to tense family gatherings,” he explained.

However, it eventually became apparent that the in-laws were not fond of Percy and his behavior. They started to come over for dinner less and less, and when they did, things felt awkward.

His spouse has felt torn between keeping things drama free with their parents and wanting to be supportive of the new pet.

