His Ex-Wife Got Angry At Him For Inviting Her Son To His Family Barbecue, When All He Wants To Do Is Maintain A Relationship With Him

Have you ever had a stepparent but then your mom or dad separated from that person? Keeping in touch with an estranged stepparent can be really difficult, especially if you’re young.

One man is at a loss for what to do after his ex-wife got angry at him for inviting her son to a family barbecue.

He and his ex-wife have a son together, and they each had their own children prior to their marriage. When they finalized their divorce last year, his ex-wife lost interest in his children and told him she wanted nothing to do with them.

However, he felt differently about her son, who he’s always cared about.

“I’ve always liked him,” he said.

“He was seventeen when everything became official with the divorce, and I told him to keep in touch with me and that I would always be there for him.”

He did his best to stay close to his stepson. For instance, he and his kids were invited to his stepson’s graduation. His ex-wife was angry they were there and called him names in front of their shared son.

“She ended up telling me over text how I ruined one of the most important days in her life for her,” he remembered.

Recently, he wanted to have a barbecue at his house on the 4th of July. His ex-wife had custody of their shared son that week, so he asked if he could come to his house for a few hours to join him. He also mentioned that her son was welcome to join. His ex-wife immediately said no, that his former stepson could not go.

