His Friend Of Over 12 Years Admitted To Being In Love With Him, But He’s Not Ready For A Relationship, And She Isn’t Respecting His Boundaries

This 28-year-old guy has had a close female friend, who is also 28, for over 12 years. But she recently admitted that she is basically in love with him, and he doesn’t feel like she is respecting his boundaries.

For context, when they were in college, they did hook up twice. However, according to him, the arrangement was “always chill” and never involved anything serious.

He also admitted to having an on-and-off crush on his friend for a pretty long time. But he just thought that she seemed super uninterested in pursuing anything romantic whenever he broached the topic.

“So, I let it be, and our relationship became entirely platonic,” he explained.

“We’ve both been in long-term relationships with multiple people over the years and live in different cities. So, we mostly kept in touch via Instagram or text.”

Just a few months ago, though, he broke up with a girl who he thought was the love of his life. This crushed him, and he wound up hitting rock bottom– questioning things about himself and about his life in general.

Throughout this challenging time, his friend was there for him over text and even “helped him off a cliff” from time to time.

Then, in May, he started to come out of his shell a bit more and actively worked to go out more and reconnect with some old friends.

That’s why he and his oldest female friend made plans to meet up in person, which was their first hang-out in five years.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.