His Wife Called Him Rude After He Took His Clothes She Had Folded Up For Him And Unfolded Them

This 31-year-old guy and his 29-year-old wife have been married for five years and have a 3-year-old, a 2-year-old, and a 2-month-old child.

He works a typical job while she is a stay-at-home mom and takes care of the children and household chores.

“She is a great wife and mom, and I love her. Whenever she does laundry, she rolls and puts my clothes on hangers, and I put them away,” he explained.

Recently, when he got home from work, his wife handed him a basket of freshly laundered clothes. However, he realized that instead of being rolled up like they usually were, his clothes were folded.

He asked her why this was the case, and she explained that she simply forgot and folded them like the rest of the family’s clothes. He told her that was fine and proceeded to take the laundry to their room.

Then, he unfolded his clothes and laid them on the bed, planning to roll them as he preferred before putting them away. But he quickly realized that he didn’t have the time to do that right then because he had to complete a presentation, and he went to his home office to get some work done.

After a while, his wife came into his office and asked why he had unfolded all of his clothes and put them on their bed. He explained how he was going to roll them but realized he was too busy with work to do so.

He then asked his wife if she wouldn’t mind rolling them for her, and she just walked out of his office without saying a thing. When she returned, she called him rude and dumped a basket filled with his clothes onto the ground, and told him to do it himself.

He doesn’t think that his request was that unreasonable since he has had the same preference for his laundry for their whole marriage, and she has always been the one to take care of things around the house.

