New Research Finds That Houseplants Can Remove Nearly All Cancer-Causing Air Pollutants Indoors

Air pollution is a significant environmental problem that impacts countries around the world– from low to high income.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ambient air pollution and household air pollution are actually linked with 6.7 million premature deaths each year.

And while there is a common misconception that outdoor air quality is worse than indoor air, that is simply not the case.

This reality is especially alarming since most individuals spend about 90% of their time inside– whether they’re at home, at work, or at school.

That’s why it is essential to implement air quality preservation strategies indoors, and houseplants are an accessible first step.

Indoor greenery is often used to brighten up drab rooms and compliment new interior design styles. But, a recent study conducted by researchers from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS)– in collaboration with Ambius, a plantscaping solutions company– has found that houseplants can actually remove nearly all cancer-causing fumes from an indoor space.

“We know that indoor air quality is often significantly more polluted than outdoor air, which in turn impacts mental and physical health. But the great news is this study has shown that something as simple as having plants indoors can make a huge difference,” said Johan Hodgson, Ambius General Manager.

The researchers discovered that an Ambius small green wall– which contains a variety of indoor plants– was extremely effective when it came to removing carcinogenic air pollutants. In fact, within just eight hours, the greenery was found to remove 97% of the most toxic compounds from the surrounding air.

Past studies have also displayed similar results. However, this particular experiment is the first to show that plants have the ability to remove petrol (or gasoline) fumes– one of the leading sources of toxic compounds inside buildings around the globe.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.