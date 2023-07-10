She Canceled A Date With A Guy Just As He Arrived To Pick Her Up Because He Called Her A Bad Name And Told Her Not To Judge The Way His Car Looked

Name-calling is something that usually occurs between kids on the playground, but apparently, some adults also resort to such childish tactics when they’re feeling insecure.

TikToker Utsha Saha (@shahutasaha) is sharing how she canceled her date with a guy after he called her a curse word and told her not to judge the way his car looked.

So she had gotten all dressed up to go on a dinner date with a guy. He had booked a dinner reservation and was on his way to pick her up.

Half an hour before their date, he texted her, and what he had to say shocked her to her very core. In the text message, he called her a curse word and told her not to judge his car because he has had it since he was 18-years-old.

This would only be their second time meeting, and they barely had a friendly relationship, so she felt that his comment to her was totally uncalled for.

Utsha explains that she rarely ever calls her own friends cuss words, even if it’s in a playful manner. When she does, it’s only with people she’s super close to. She has very little tolerance for cuss words, especially when it comes to men she goes on dates with.

Even though she was completely thrown off by his text message, she continued getting ready for the date. As she was getting ready, she told her younger brother what happened, and he advised her not to go to dinner with the guy.

Initially, Utsha felt bad about canceling because the guy was already on his way. But after some thought, she decided that she didn’t want to get dinner with someone who called her names in such a casual manner.

Just as he arrived at her place, she let him know that she was canceling on him. He called her to complain about how rude it was to tell him after he had driven across the city for her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.