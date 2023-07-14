She Divorced Her Husband When He Accused Her Of Cheating Because Their Youngest Daughter Doesn’t Look As Much Like Him And Years Later, He’s Still Treating Their Daughter Differently Despite A DNA Test Proving The Truth

In some more toxic family situations, some kids get treated differently by their parents for petty reasons.

One woman divorced her husband because he accused her of cheating when their youngest daughter didn’t look as much like him. Years later, he’s still been treating their daughter differently.

She’s 45-years-old and divorced her 49-year-old husband ten years ago. They have three kids together, a 17-year-old son and two daughters who are 13 and 12. It took them a while to have their kids when they were married.

“We originally wanted three kids back to back to back, but things didn’t go according to plan,” she explained.

“When I was pregnant with my youngest, Julie, he started getting distant. He always blamed himself for our issues conceiving, even though we never got things tested.”

She got pregnant with Julie surprisingly faster than they thought she would because of how long it took them to get pregnant with their first two kids.

Instead of this being exciting, her husband found it suspicious. Her husband would get angry that Julie didn’t look as much like him as their son did and eventually told her he didn’t think Julie was his, accusing her of cheating on him.

This was around the time their marriage fell apart. No matter how many times she promised her husband she didn’t cheat on him, he refused to believe her.

The final straw was when he demanded a DNA test on Julie. She told her husband that she’d divorce him if he didn’t trust her and still ordered the test.

