She Likes To Send Her Kids Back To Her Ex-Husband’s House With Baked Treats, But Then His New Wife Send Her A Nasty Note About It

This 37-year-old woman and her 29-year-old ex-husband were married for 12 years before getting a divorce.

Together, they have a 9-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son. Her ex-husband got remarried a couple of years ago, and his new wife brought in three children, who are all over 12, into the family.

Typically, her two kids go to stay with their dad and his new wife every other weekend. His wife’s children don’t have a consistent custody schedule, so sometimes they are there, and sometimes they are not.

One of her favorite hobbies is baking, and she absolutely loves to share baked goods with her friends and family.

Her children refer to these treats as “mommy bakes,” and they love to receive them in their school lunches and for celebrations.

She decided to start making some treats for the two of them to share over the weekends that they were at their father’s. However, things seemed a bit suspicious to her when they returned.

“Recently, I noticed when I unpack their bags the goodies are untouched. I asked them about it, and the first couple of times, they said they just weren’t hungry or that their stepmom had made them something instead,” she explained.

The last weekend that they came home from their father’s house, she noticed a note slipped inside her children’s bags along with the baked goods once again.

The note said, “Bring enough to share,” so she reached out to her ex-husband’s wife and asked her about it.

