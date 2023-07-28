She Plans To Wear Doc-Marten Boots To A Black Tie Wedding Because She Can’t Walk In Heels

This 26-year-old woman will be attending a close family friend’s wedding in just a few months. The event also has a black tie dress code, which is why she got a gorgeous floor-length dress to wear.

But, she has one major problem– she simply cannot walk in heels.

Sure, she can do some “basic walking.” However, standing in heels for hours on end is really uncomfortable for her.

The wedding is supposed to last basically all night, too, since it will start in the afternoon and go on until midnight. And since there will be a standing cocktail hour, as well as a dance floor at the reception, she wants to be able to move around freely and comfortably.

Now, you might be wondering why she doesn’t just wear flats. According to her, she does not own any pairs and cannot really afford to buy some new shoes right now. After all, she already has to purchase plane tickets– which are not cheap– to travel to the wedding.

“Also, I really don’t want to have to put the time and pain into breaking in a pair of flats and potentially having them still be uncomfortable or painful at the wedding,” she added.

That’s why she ultimately decided that she would just wear her basic black Doc-Martens to the event. She reasoned that she was not a part of the wedding party and would not be in many photos.

Plus, since her dress is floor-length, the boots would rarely be seen, anyway.

Finally, she just feels like her boots are the most comfortable shoes she owns. Well, aside from her running sneakers.

