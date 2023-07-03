She Took To Social Media To Express Her Feelings After The Mom Of The Baby Girl She And Her Husband Were Planning To Adopt Changed Her Mind

When it comes to adoption, there is a chance that a baby’s mother will change her mind before giving her child to any adoptive parents. Sometimes, a mother doesn’t realize how much she wanted her child until later.

According to the Child Welfare Information Gateway, as many as one in four adoptions don’t work out. We’ve seen this happen so often in television shows or movies, but we rarely hear the honest perspective of an adoptive parent who never got to take their child home.

Page, a mother from Virginia, recently went viral after making a public Facebook post to express her feelings after the mother of the baby girl she and her husband were planning to adopt changed her mind.

“This is goodbye,” wrote Page on June 6th, 2023.

“I would love to tell you that we have spent the last few days soaking in the joy of being new parents, but our birth mom changed her mind at discharge, and they took our little girl. Instead of coming home to her room, she went home to an empty RV with only the outfit she was wearing.”

Page goes on to write that she and her husband spent months remodeling their house and getting it ready for the baby girl, but that after bringing back an empty car seat from the hospital, their house no longer feels like a home.

After the baby girl was born, Page and her husband named her and immediately fell in love with her.

Page also wrote that the situation had made her question her faith and that her entire family has been in extreme physical and emotional pain.

“There is no greater pain than losing a child, and while we’re so thankful that she’s okay, we have lost her, and we’re not okay,” wrote Page.

