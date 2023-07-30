She Upset Her Sister For Refusing To Take Her Daughter On Vacation Because of Her Behavior

Things can get a bit chaotic and upsetting when one of your close friends or family members has kids who are too poorly behaved for you to enjoy spending time with them.

One woman recently upset her sister after refusing to bring her daughter on a trip she’s taking with her other niece and nephew because of her behavior.

She and her husband don’t have kids of their own but love to spend time with their nieces and nephews. Her brother has two kids: an 11-year-old son named Allan and a six-year-old daughter named Ava. Then her sister has a 10-year-old daughter named Kelly.

“Last May, we planned a weekend trip with the kids to a beach town about an hour away,” she explained.

“We did this to spend time with them and also to confirm if they would be ready for longer overnight trips, and we’d also be within driving distance of home if any of them needed to go home early.”

When she and her husband left for their trip with the kids, they thought Ava might be a handful as she was the youngest and she may have difficulty being away from her parents. However, Ava was lovely. It was Kelly who was the problem.

Throughout the entire trip, Kelly misbehaved and had a tantrum over something every single day. She was mean to her cousins on the car ride there, kept whining and throwing fits whenever she couldn’t have something, and made the overall experience very unpleasant.

Kelly’s behavior was so poor that she affected her cousins’ experiences, as she was an instigator who kept trying to pick fights with them.

After their trip last May, she and her husband came to a conclusion.

