She’s A Pediatric Occupational Therapist Breaking Down Potty Training For Parents

Is it time for you to dive into the world of potty training? This is a very important milestone for children! Every child responds to different strategies and reaches it at their own pace, but these tips will usually get the job done.

Amanda Mathers (@yourpediatricot) is a pediatric occupational therapist, and she’s helping parents on TikTok learn how to successfully potty train their children.

First and foremost, you must block out some time of at least three to five days where 100 percent of your focus will be on your child. So if you work during the week, this might mean you’ll set aside a weekend, take a day off from work, and have a partner help out.

During that period, give your child a bunch of liquids all day long. You want them to feel that sensation of a full bladder, so they’ll have the urge to go to the bathroom. Then, you’ll consistently take them onto the potty every hour.

While in the bathroom, have your kid use the actual toilet. To make it less daunting, get a potty seat with a step stool so they can easily get on and off the toilet. A seat with handles may also ease any concerns about falling into the toilet.

It’s not realistic to force your kid to sit on the toilet for five to ten minutes. So if they don’t need to go after a couple of minutes, that’s okay. You can try again in a little while.

In addition, your child will not be wearing pull-ups or diapers at all during this time. Instead, they should be wearing big kid underwear!

Try to make going potty as appealing as possible by letting your kid pick out their own underwear and what liquids they want to drink.

You can create a reward system if you think that will motivate your child to use the potty. For example, they can select fun toys and treats from a prize box whenever they are successful with going to the bathroom.

