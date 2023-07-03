She’s Dishing On Some Of The Reasons Why Women Stopped Talking To Men Who Were Interested In Them

First dates don’t always work out. Sometimes there are major red flags that make you say “absolutely not” to any future interactions.

But it doesn’t always have to be some massive flaw that makes you want to never see someone again. TikTok creator @definitelydeela shares some of the funniest and smallest reasons why women never went back for another date.

In the background of her video are Tweets from women on why they never talked to their dates again.

“So the question was, what’s the smallest reason you ever stopped talking to a man?” Deela asks.

And the answers that she finds are incredible.

One woman tweeted that her date “changed my 10-piece wing to a 5-piece,” which was absolutely enough for her to call it off.

Their responses call out men for their mistakes and unfortunate behavior that easily turn women away. Even the most minute details can be enough to put you off of any possible relationship.

“He pronounced the L in salmon while ordering at dinner,” another woman tweeted.

It’s important to have basic social skills on a date, but it’s important to have basic spelling skills, too: or at least access to a dictionary.

