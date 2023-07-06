She’s Refusing To Let Her Sister Pass Down Her American Girl Dolls To Her Niece

This young woman recently found out that her 21-year-old sister is having a baby. So, everyone is super excited, and she is really happy for her sister.

But, in order to save some money, her sister decided to go through all of their old stuff from childhood. That way, her sister could see if there were any old toys or other items that could be handed down to the baby.

And while they were sorting through their stuff, they came across their old American girl doll collection. Between her and her sister, they have about 26 dolls in total as well as a bunch of accessories.

So, her sister decided that the dolls would be absolutely perfect for the baby.

However, out of those 26 dolls, about 20 of them were actually hers. And of the remaining six dolls, two of them were shared between them– meaning only four were actually her sister’s dolls.

“We’re three years apart, but my sister grew out of dolls way earlier than I did,” she explained.

“So, after a few years of getting them, my sister just asked for other gifts for every holiday and birthday.”

At the same time, she continued asking her relatives for more American girl dolls and actually planned to save most of them for her own children one day.

And while she knows it might seem silly to some people, she admitted to being a very sentimental person.

