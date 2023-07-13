The Puzzling Disappearance Of Kemberly Ramer, A 17-Year-Old High School Student Who Vanished From Her Bedroom

In the summer of 1997, Kemberly Ramer was a 17-year-old honor roll student. She played softball, was a cheerleader, and in August, she was preparing to start her senior year of high school.

But on August 16, 1997, just one day after Kemberly’s senior portraits were taken, she mysteriously vanished from her father’s home.

At the time, Kemberly was staying at her father’s house in Opp, Alabama. Her parents were divorced, and her mother, Sue, lived 30 miles away in Walton County, Florida, with her 19-year-old sister, Kristin.

“She was a great daughter. She was just so happy,” Kemberly’s mother, Sue, said of her daughter.

On August 15, 1997, Kemberly had plans to hang out with some friends after going to a softball game.

Upon telling her father, Kenny, he instructed her to be home by midnight. Then, Kenny went out to see his girlfriend.

By the time Kemberly’s father returned home at 6:00 a.m. on August 16, he noticed his daughter’s car was in the driveway and assumed she was just asleep. So, Kenny started his day as usual.

But, later that night, he realized that his daughter was actually not home. At that point, Kenny began reaching out to Kemberly’s friends and realized that no one had seen or heard from her.

This raised major alarm bells, and Kenny frantically reached out to Kemberly’s mother, Sue. Then, they both reported their daughter missing.

