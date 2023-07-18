This Peach BBQ Sauce Recipe Is Sure To Brighten Up Whatever You’re Putting On The Grill Tonight

There’s still plenty of grilling season left, but at this point in the summer, you might be growing tired of the same old grilled meats. Even the best-grilled foods can become boring after a while.

The solution is simple. What you need to liven things up is a sauce to accompany your grilled meats.

This sauce recipe will pair wonderfully with whatever you’re cooking up on the grill.

A TikTok account that goes by the handle @feastandfettle is sharing what you will consider to be the perfect addition to your next cookout.

It’s a flavorful and delicious peach barbecue sauce! The consistency of the sauce is thick and rich. It gets its sweetness from the diced peaches and its tangy taste from the apple cider vinegar and Dijon mustard.

After reading this recipe, you’ll probably want to make a big batch of the peachy sauce to freeze so you can enjoy it all year round!

The whole thing comes together in just twenty minutes. Here’s what you’ll need to make it.

Start by mixing together ketchup, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, a drizzle of honey, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, onion powder, granulated garlic, and ground black pepper.

The measurements for each ingredient are listed below.

