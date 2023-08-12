Dolly Parton Is Not Only Cherished For Her Great Music, Acting Skills, And Fabulous Outfits; She’s Also A Philanthropist Who Has Given A Lot To People of All Ages

Did you know that in August, there are two dates in two different states dedicated to the beloved country music legend Dolly Parton?

Dolly is not only cherished in America for her great music, acting skills, and fabulous outfits. She’s also a philanthropist who has given a lot to people of all ages in the United States.

Dolly was born in Tennessee near the Great Smoky Mountains in 1946. She is one of twelve children raised in a low-income household that greatly valued music. Her dad was a farmer and construction worker, while her mom was a hardworking housewife to whom she credits her musical abilities.

She started playing the guitar when she was eight years old and began publicly performing around Tennessee and on the radio. She started professionally recording music by the time she was 13 and moved to Nashville to pursue a music career as soon as she graduated high school.

Dolly first found success as a songwriter for other artists but eventually found her own success and debuted her first solo album in 1967. Although record labels wanted her to identify as a pop star, Dolly stayed true to her country roots and fought for her sound. By the 1970s, she began topping the charts with hit songs like “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You,” and “Here You Come Again.”

Having already appeared on several television shows, she became a film star in 1980 when she played a secretary in the comedy film “9 to 5.” She’s also well known for her roles in the films “Steel Magnolias” and “Rhinestone,” and she is still appearing in movies and television shows to this day.

It didn’t take long for Dolly to gain attention for her signature style, which often involves big, blonde wigs, sparkly sequined outfits, and fabulous heels.

While Dolly is quite famous for her talents, she’s also famous for her big heart.

In 1986, Dolly opened her famous theme park, Dollywood, and shortly after, founded the Dollywood Foundation, through which she does a lot of her charity work. Dollywood, located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is still filled with visitors each year since its opening. It was in the headlines last year after starting a program that would send young Dollywood employees to partnered colleges for free.

