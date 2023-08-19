From New House To New Home: Tips For Injecting Your Personality Into Your Living Space

Moving into a new house? It can feel like stepping into a stranger’s space in the beginning. Those pristine walls and untouched surfaces may look attractive, but they might not feel like home yet.

However, the key word here is “yet” because once you infuse your personality into your new abode, your space can really become a reflection of yourself.

With a blank canvas, it can be really easy to get sucked into the latest trends or feel like you have to keep up with new fads that are “aesthetic.” Don’t fall victim to these pressures if they don’t genuinely resonate with you since you will just waste time and money on an end result that isn’t what you truly want.

Instead, the secret to making a new home feel like “you'” is all about authenticity. It is creating a space that reflects who you are and what you love– whether you’re into minimalism or maximalism, rustic or modern.

It’s your home, and you get to make the rules. And if you’re feeling stuck on where to get started, here’s a simple guide for figuring out your own personal vibe and injecting your new space with some personality.

Making Your Home Feel More Like “You”

First things first: color schemes can make or break the feel of a room. So, go with your gut, and don’t be afraid to break out of the ultra-popular minimalist white-and-grey color palette.

You could go bold with your favorite hue or stick with calming neutrals if that’s truly your vibe. Either way, what’s most important is that you select colors that resonate with your personality.

Next, stop avoiding “clutter!” I’m not saying you have to line your walls with knick-knack after knick-knack, but things like photos, keepsakes, and travel souvenirs are not just objects. They are memories and pieces of your life.

