He Planned To Go On A Cruise To Celebrate Finishing His Exams, But His Girlfriend Doesn’t Want To Go And Accused Him of Prioritizing A Vacation Over Their Relationship

This guy has been dating his girlfriend for about two years, and for the last year and a half, he has been working full-time. Additionally, he has been completing certifications through his company in order to get properly certified in his field.

But, by next year, his exams will finally be over. So, he figured that would be the perfect time to treat himself a bit.

“Something I’ve wanted to do for years is going on a cruise,” he revealed.

“I’ve wanted to visit more places, and I love the idea of being out at sea.”

However, his girlfriend has made it crystal clear that she is just not interested in going on a cruise. So, even if she were invited, she wouldn’t want to attend.

That’s why he just decided to book a solo cruise trip for himself, scheduled for next summer. And just last night, he started to look into his options to nail down the details.

At the same time, he mentioned his cruise idea to his girlfriend, but she wasn’t very excited for him. Instead, she just asked how his cruise would impact their vacation together next year.

He reassured his girlfriend that they could still go away on a trip together. The only thing is that their trip will likely have to be in a different season– meaning either winter, spring, or fall.

“And that it would probably have to be slightly shorter than the holidays we’ve done over the last two years,” he added.

