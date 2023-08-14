Her Recipe For Lemonade Pie Requires No Baking; Just Your Freezer

Lemonade is a favorite summertime beverage, and you can have a dessert that tastes just like it. You can whip up this lemonade pie without heating up your kitchen because you don’t need to use the oven. In fact, this no-bake treat requires the exact opposite–the freezer!

TikToker Brittany Nicole (@brittanynicole_86) has a recipe for frozen lemonade pie that will cool you down and satisfy your sweet tooth all at once.

The filling only takes three ingredients to make, so I bet it’ll quickly push its way to the top of your summer desserts list.

The hardest part about making this dessert is waiting for it to chill. But in the meantime, you can lick the bowl to tide you over!

In a large mixing bowl, add one can of sweetened condensed milk and a container of frozen lemonade concentrate, which is usually found in the freezer section of the grocery store over by where the pies are located.

Next, add in one tub of Cool Whip. Mix everything together until it has a smooth, creamy consistency. Whisk by hand or with an electric hand mixer.

For extra (optional) flavor, add the zest of a lemon to the filling. Pour the mixture into a graham cracker pie crust, which can be either store-bought or homemade.

The last step is to put it in the freezer for at least two hours to let it set or freeze it overnight for the best results.

Once it’s completely set, take the pie out and serve it at your backyard barbecue!

