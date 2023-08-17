He’s Worried About Heading Back To Work Next Month Because His Wife Always Sleeps In Four Hours Later Than Their 1-Year-Old Daughter

This 30-year-old man has a wife, who is also 30, as well as a 1-year-old daughter.

But, while his wife normally wakes up around 11:00 a.m. every morning, their daughter is an early riser and always gets up at 7:00 a.m.

Now, he claimed that his wife had always been more of a night owl. However, before she had a baby, she was still working, and waking up early became normal for her.

Then, his wife began suffering from strong postpartum depression, and he wound up quitting his job to be there for both his wife and their daughter.

Yet, one year later, his wife has continued staying up very late– until about 3:00 a.m. or 4:00 a.m.– and sleeping in every morning.

He now needs to work, though, and recently landed a new job– which he will be starting next month.

So, he decided to have a serious talk with his wife and express how he felt concerned for their daughter’s well-being with his wife sleeping in so much.

“And I said that I’d like her to go to bed early and wake up earlier since I’ll be going to work and can’t look out for our child,” he recalled.

Well, rather than understanding that, his wife reportedly just lashed out at him. She claimed that he was in no position to point fingers or judge her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.