How To Help Your Kids Enjoy The Pool Without Getting Sick This Summer

Taking a dip in the lake, river, or pool is the best way to cool off when the weather is hot. It isn’t summer until you’ve gone swimming. But what people may not be aware of is the number of bacteria lurking in the water.

Pools contain a multitude of germs that can make you sick. Some of the most common issues that crop up after swimming in a pool include diarrhea, swimmer’s ear, skin rashes, and respiratory infections. These illnesses can be contracted simply from being submerged in contaminated pool water.

So, aside from steering clear of pools altogether, how can you avoid getting sick from swimming? The main things to do are to maintain basic hygiene, follow proper pool etiquette, and keep your eye out for signs of unclean water.

If you want to protect yourself and your kiddos from pool germs, everyone should shower before getting in the pool and after exiting it. Showering before setting foot in the pool is something that probably doesn’t cross most people’s minds. That means they’re most likely introducing tons of bacteria into the water, ranging from sweat, dirt, and oil.

You might think that the chlorine in the pool will work its sanitation powers and cancel out the germs that pool-goers bring in. However, the substances listed above, along with residue from deodorant and hair products, weaken the effectiveness of chlorine.

So make sure you rinse off for at least 60 seconds before jumping in. Scrubbing your body with soap after a swim will help wash away any gunk that might’ve been in the water.

The next rule is to stay out of the pool if you’ve recently had diarrhea. Particles from fecal matter can enter the water and spread a parasite that causes stomach bugs. The parasite, Cryptosporidium, or Crypto for short, can live in pool water for up to ten days.

And, of course, don’t go to the bathroom in the pool, either. Young kids may need some help with this. Swim diapers or swim pants are useful for kids who are not yet potty trained.

Diapers should be checked hourly and changed right away at a safe distance from the pool area. Even if your kid is not in diapers, have them leave the pool every hour for a break.

