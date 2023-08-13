Maximizing Your Minimal Space: How You Can Live Large In Small Quarters

As the real estate market continues to prevent everyone– from recent graduates to older adults– from affording homes throughout the country, you may be working with a bit less space than you’d like.

But interest rates will eventually drop, and home prices will (hopefully) balance out. So, in the meantime, you should get to enjoy your current space, even if it’s not the house of your dreams.

You don’t need vast open-concept plans to do this, either. Instead, it’s all about maximizing the little space you may already have right now.

Find Your Flow

First things first, you’ll want to look at your space with a critical eye. Figure out what’s working and what is a bit of an eyesore or taking up way too much space.

One great way to maximize room is by thinking about your daily routine and considering how you can incorporate multi-functional furniture that serves various purposes.

For instance, a dining table can be a workspace during the day instead of letting a desk take up even more space in your apartment. At the same time, a sofa that transforms into a guest bed can be a great way to allow overnight guests without sacrificing an extra bedroom.

Also, don’t be afraid to go vertical! Shelves, wall-mounted desks, or even tall plants can create an illusion of space and offer storage without consuming the precious floor area.

The Art Of Decluttering

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.