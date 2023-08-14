She And Her Boyfriend Went Out Shopping For A Refrigerator One Night In October, And That Was The Last Time Her Sons Or Neighbors Ever Saw Her

On October 3rd, 1979, Susan Marie DeQuina’s neighbor was asked to babysit her two young sons in her apartment while she left with her boyfriend and a few others. Hours later, only her boyfriend returned.

Susan was only 22 when she went missing from Lynn, Massachusetts, where she lived in an apartment with her two boys. Susan was in a relationship with Michele Gagnon, who lived part-time with her in her apartment and part-time with a roommate.

Michele was involved in the dangerous Hells Angels motorcycle gang, and her son Adam claimed he has memories of Michele and Susan getting into fights.

Allegedly, before she disappeared, Susan threatened to break up with Michele after he and other Hells Angels members used her credit card to rent vehicles to transport drugs.

On the evening of October 3rd, Susan called her teenage neighbor to ask if he would watch her sons in her apartment while she and Michele went shopping for a refrigerator.

When the babysitter arrived at her apartment around 6:00 p.m., Susan and Michele were there with a group of people, and they all left upon his arrival. That was the last time Susan’s sons and neighbors ever saw her.

Around 1:00 a.m. the following morning, only Michele had returned to the apartment, and Susan was nowhere to be found. A little while later, police found her car abandoned and burnt in Saugus, Massachusetts.

After Susan was reported missing, Michele fled and was hard to get in touch with. Several weeks after Susan’s disappearance, the severed torso of Michele’s roommate, Robert Garbino, was found near where police had discovered Susan’s car.

It was suspected that he had been shot to death by members of the gang before being dismembered. Other parts of his body were found on the property he shared with Michele.

