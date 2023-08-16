She Woke Her Fiancé Up And Yelled At Him For Eating Her Food

When someone doesn’t respect your eating habits, it can be really irritating.

One woman recently snapped at her fiancé, who won’t stop eating her food even though she has special dietary needs.

She’s 30 and lives with her 31-year-old fiancé.

They have a fairly good relationship, except for one thing. Her fiancé is constantly eating her food.

She’s a petite woman and has struggled for years with eating disorders. She’s finally starting to get a grip on her relationship with food and eating intuitively.

“For once in my life, I’m listening to my hunger cues, and I only eat when I’m actually hungry and stop when I’m not,” she explained.

“This has led to me eating one to two times a day. Sometimes, I don’t finish it all because I’m full. I always save it for later. If I feel hungry, I’ll eat it.”

She’s also a pescatarian and doesn’t drink dairy milk, so she buys many special products like vegan meats and almond milk. Her fiancé has a very different diet and eats all kinds of meat and dairy.

“My fiancé eats meat, drinks normal [drinks], and eats three times a day,” she said.

