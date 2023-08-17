She’s Not Allowing Her Niece Help Out In Her Bakery Anymore Because The Tween Made Running Her Business Much More Difficult, But Now Her Family Is Accusing Her of Breaking The Girl’s Heart

This 35-year-old woman currently owns a small bakery, and she is extremely proud of what she’s accomplished. She does most of the work at the bakery, while she also has two employees who work on a part-time basis.

But, at the beginning of the summer, she was approached by her sister-in-law– who asked if she would allow her 11-year-old niece to help out around the bakery over the break from school.

“My niece has been getting really into baking and loves watching content creators baking and was apparently just dying to be able to job shadow and help out in a bakery,” she said.

So, despite her hesitations, she agreed to let her niece work with her. However, she instantly hated the arrangement and wished she never said yes.

She claimed that her niece could not have been more unhelpful. Her employees didn’t like having her niece there, and she really didn’t either.

That’s why, throughout the entire summer, her staff of three (including herself) was extremely grumpy. And while she thought her niece would eventually improve, that never happened.

“Every single minute that my niece spent in my bakery this summer was the only time I’ve ever had any regrets about opening my business,” she admitted.

After her niece finally went back to school last week, she has never felt more relieved, either. She admitted how, throughout the summer, she thought about talking to her sister-in-law on numerous occasions and putting her foot down about her niece coming back to the bakery.

However, since she had agreed and made the promise, she followed through on her word.

