She’s Sharing Her Take On A Classic Dessert, And She Calls It The Bourbon S’mores Milkshake

Let’s talk milkshakes! Milkshakes are a creamy, delicious dessert that every child gulps down in no time. But kids aren’t the only group of people who enjoy slurping up the thick, luscious drink. Adults are big fans of milkshakes as well.

And honestly, who isn’t? Milkshakes are far more superior to your average ice cream cone. You can eat them with one hand while sipping on a straw, leaving your other hand free for additional activities.

They are easily portable, and there’s no need to stress out over eating them before they melt, unlike an ice cream cone. Furthermore, milkshakes are simple to make at home. So, if you want to experience sweet summer bliss in a cup, take a look at this milkshake recipe!

TikToker Tia Mowry (@tiamowry) is sharing her take on a classic dessert. It’s a bourbon s’mores milkshake that will surely put a smile on the faces of those who are over the age of 21.

Ingredients:

Vanilla ice cream

Milk

Bourbon

Chocolate sauce

Whipped cream

Graham crackers

Marshmallows

Directions:

First, add four scoops of vanilla ice cream to a blender and pour in a cup of milk. Of course, you can always substitute those in for some dairy-free products.

Then, add in a splash of bourbon. Measure the amount by counting to four as you pour it in. Next, drizzle on a generous amount of chocolate sauce. Don’t forget to lick the spoon after scooping the sauce in. It would be a shame to let any of that chocolaty goodness go to waste!

