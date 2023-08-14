Sick of Living In Chaos? Turn Your Pantry From Messy To Meticulous With These Organization Tips

The pantry: a place sometimes filled with endless treats and, other times, a total dumpster fire.

Most folks have been there. You open the pantry door, only to be greeted by a mishmash of cereal boxes, canned goods, and a mystery bag of something that may have once been pasta.

Let’s face it– your pantry looks like a modern art installation, only much less aesthetic.

It’s enough to make anyone sigh and give up on cooking altogether. However, organizing your pantry really doesn’t have to be an overwhelming task.

The key to taming your pantry and making it actually functional is just some patience and creativity. Lucky for you, we also have a step-by-step guide that will help take the guesswork out of getting organized.

Step 1: Empty It Out

First things first, let’s get everything out of there. It’s like hitting the reset button.

Sure, it might seem like you’ve just moved the chaos from inside the pantry to your kitchen counters, but it’s a necessary step, trust me. It’s also a great time to do a quick inventory and get rid of anything that’s expired or hasn’t seen the light of day in years.

Think of this step as though it is a treasure hunt but with fewer pirates and more ancient cans of beans.

