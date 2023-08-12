The Science Of Clean Air: How Many Houseplants Do You Really Need?

Do you ever feel like you’re stuck in a concrete jungle? Whether you live in a big city, are a remote worker, or simply spend a lot of time at home, you may find yourself itching for a bit of green in your life.

We’ve all been there, and not only do houseplants breathe new life into your space, but they also make a difference in air quality.

Still, many people struggle to understand how many plants they really need to make a viable air quality change in their homes. Let’s dive into the facts.

A Breath Of Fresh Air

People have been surrounding themselves with plants since, well, forever. Not only do they add a splash of color, but they also bring a bit of nature into the living room. However, can they truly clean the air?

NASA’s Clean Air Study has shown that certain houseplants can filter out common toxins. It’s science, but not rocket science!

Yet, the number of plants needed to make a real dent in indoor pollution is a bit more complicated.

The Ideal Number

To get straight to the point, if you’re hoping to turn your apartment into an instant air purifier, you might be out of luck. While plants do filter toxins, you’d need quite a lot to see a significant change in air quality.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.