When You Start Planning Your Wedding, There’s Suddenly All Sorts of Vocabulary You Need To Know To Prepare For Your Big Day

When you start planning a wedding, there’s suddenly all sorts of wedding vocabulary you need to know to prepare for your big day.

For instance, did you know what a ‘blusher’ was before getting married?

Wedding terms and phrases can get a little confusing, especially if you don’t have a ton of wedding experience in general. But have no fear! Here are some basic terms used in various aspects of wedding planning and what they mean.

When it comes to bridal gowns, there are a few terms that are helpful to know. A ‘blusher’ is actually a term for a veil that is worn over the face and flipped over when the bride reaches the altar.

When purchasing a wedding dress, you may hear the term ‘buying off the rack.’ While fairly self-explanatory, buying a wedding gown off the rack means you purchase the gown as-is in the store instead of custom-ordering one. Many brides choose to buy off the rack as it’s a way to save some money!

Various kinds of floral arrangements are included in a wedding, and many of them have fancy names. A ‘cascade’ is a term for a bouquet of flowers, often carried by the bride, where the flower blossoms are woven and flow down to the bride’s waist level, giving them a cascading waterfall effect.

If you didn’t already know, a ’boutonnière’ is typically a single flower or floral decoration pinned to the lapel of a tuxedo or suit jacket. The groom, groomsmen, ring bearers, and important male family figures wear them during a wedding.

‘Filler’ flowers are used in bouquets or floral centerpieces and are typically inexpensive flowers or plants that fill in any gaps between the more prominent, special flowers.

There are three terms used to describe the music used during a wedding ceremony – the ‘prelude,’ the ‘processional,’ and the ‘recessional.’ The prelude is the music or song that plays at the beginning of your ceremony as guests take their seats.

