A Lot of Women Are Finding Comfort In Post-Break Up Routines Being Shared On Social Media

Coping with your feelings after breaking up with someone looked much different ten years ago than it does today. Why is that? Social media, of course.

Back in the day, it would sometimes be difficult to find someone you could relate to or turn to after going through a rough breakup. Many people, women especially, felt forced to suppress their feelings and reactions or make everyone around them believe they were okay when they weren’t because not as many people around them were candid about how brutal it is.

As time went on and the internet evolved, we could eventually do a web search or two and find a few self-help articles on how to get through a breakup, but there was still that missing piece. It was still difficult to feel really seen during that period of struggle.

Enter TikTok, influencers, and a new wave of vulnerability.

Women on social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube have found a lot of comfort and even success through filming content that showed very vulnerable sides of themselves. A rising social media trend is sharing day-to-day ‘post-breakup routines,’ where people, often women, document themselves and how they cope with their difficult emotions after splitting from someone.

Breakups are no longer being kept secret or talked about discreetly. Instead, they’re being embraced and explored.

For instance, fashion and lifestyle influencer Heather Hurst (@pigmami) has been candid with her viewers about how she’s been doing since going through a breakup and moving to New York City from Washington, D.C.

Heather recently gained some admirers when she made a TikTok video detailing her ‘post-breakup tradition,’ where she says she takes herself out to dinner, puts a lot of effort into her beauty and outfit to make herself look better than she feels, listens to Mary J. Blige and does some journaling at a bar where she orders anything she wants.

“Proud of you,” commented a TikTok user on Heather’s video.

