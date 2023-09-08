Are You Sometimes A Social Butterfly But Other Times A Total Recluse? You May Be An Ambivert

Are you someone who feels like you don’t neatly fit into the categories of introvert or extrovert? Well, you’re not alone, and believe it or not, you don’t have to be strictly labeled as either a social butterfly or a lone wolf. You can be both!

There’s a whole separate category for individuals who shift from one to the other, depending on their mood, the situation, or the people around them. Here, we’re introducing the concept of an ambivert.

According to a study performed at the University of Maryland, ambiverts actually make up 68 percent of the population.

The definitions of extroversion and introversion are more clear-cut. Extroverts are loud and outgoing, while introverts are quiet and reserved.

Ambiverts are lesser-known, despite them making up a large majority of the population. So, how do you know if you’re an ambivert?

At social events, extroverts tend to feel invigorated, and introverts usually feel drained of all energy. Ambiverts can turn up their extroversion when needed, and they even enjoy socializing. But, their level of enjoyment depends on the context of the situation and who is in attendance at the event.

At times, they prefer to be by themselves so they can recharge after being around a lot of people. However, too much downtime can leave them feeling bored and lonely. If their alone time gets interrupted for some reason, it’s not as big of a deal as it is for a typical introvert.

Ambiverts are very flexible. They work independently and collaborate well with others. They’re good at facilitating conversations. If you’re an ambivert, you know when to talk or listen. You are also adept at drawing out introverts to help them share their thoughts.

Additionally, you may have noticed that different people describe you in various ways. For instance, one person might view you as highly talkative, while another thinks of you as quiet and withdrawn.

