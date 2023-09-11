He Allows His Cat Outside At Night To Kill Local Animals And Believes It’s Natural, But His Neighbor Is Threatening To Report Him And Have His Cat Put Down

This guy has a 3-year-old male cat who is a really great pet. Apparently, the cat spends most of its day seeking out his attention and sleeps with him most nights for at least a couple of hours.

“My cat has never harmed a person, except for our play fighting during the day, in which he may scratch or bite playfully,” he said.

However, his cat does have one questionable tendency. Since he allows the pet full access to the outdoors at night, his cat continuously brings him “treats” after hunting.

His cat has brought back moles, mice, voles, squirrels, chipmunks, birds, and rabbits into his home.

Most of the time, his cat will just leave the animals outside. But, there have been numerous occasions where the cat has brought the poor animals inside and chased them around his house.

Still, he actually doesn’t mind his cat doing this.

“I don’t have an issue with this, as my cat is only doing what nature has instructed him to do,” he explained.

His neighbor, on the other hand, is not okay with it whatsoever. She started complaining about his cat’s behavior causing her “great harm,” although he isn’t quite sure what she means.

He also doesn’t know how to fix his cat’s behavior aside from “neglecting” his access to go outside at night.

