He Called His In-Laws Weird For Only Inviting Their Adult Kids On Vacation And Specifically Excluding All of The Spouses

A while ago, this man’s in-laws invited all of their adult kids to go on a cruise– which they planned to fund. So, the entire family was excited until they found out that only his in-laws’ actual kids were invited, none of their spouses.

In fact, even if the spouses paid for themselves, his in-laws still did not want them there!

According to him, this was because his mother-in-law and father-in-law always thought their kids’ spouses were never good enough.

“We all just laughed it off at first, even though it was uncomfortable,” he recalled.

“The dad rules the roost, and it’s his way or the highway growing up.”

Still, he claimed that his in-laws had been seriously rude to all of the spouses– talking about everyone behind their backs.

All of the kids wound up going on the nine-day cruise without their spouses anyway, though, and the trip was reportedly a good time.

Afterward, his in-laws even made a photobook documenting the vacation and gave one to each of their kids. But his wife ended up throwing away the memento and just didn’t tell her parents.

Then, for a few years, his mother-in-law would not stop talking about how the cruise was the best family vacation. She also wanted to go on one again.

