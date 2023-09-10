He Keeps Trying To Stay Up Late To Get Some Alone Time, But His Girlfriend Has Started Staying Up With Him And Accusing Him Of Avoiding Her

This man lives with his 23-year-old girlfriend, and he works from home basically full-time. His girlfriend, on the other hand, only works out of their house about once a week.

She also started a new job recently, which has switched up their schedules. Now, whenever he finishes work, he only has about 30 or 35 minutes to himself before she arrives home.

“And once she is home, we pretty much spend the evening together,” he said.

This essentially means that he no longer has any time to partake in his hobbies– such as reading, playing video games, or watching his favorite television shows. Instead, they always try to do activities that both of them will enjoy when they’re together.

That’s why he decided to implement a new time block into his own schedule. He thought it would be a good idea to stay up a bit later for a few nights each week. That way, he could get some alone time to just relax and be by himself.

“I started this a few weeks ago, and I told my girlfriend about what I was planning,” he recalled.

The first few times that he stayed up late went fine, too. But then, out of the blue, his girlfriend began staying up late with him.

This wound up causing him to get distracted whenever he tried to play video games or watch TV, and he felt like he didn’t get any time to himself.

So, he tried talking to his girlfriend about the issue. Yet she just claimed that she could stay up whenever she wanted.

