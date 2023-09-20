He Told His Wife She Needs To Consider Lowering Her Parenting Standards So She Can Be Less Stressed Out

It’s hard to find a set of parents with the same beliefs on all aspects of parenting. While that’s normal, it’s disappointing when parents can’t agree on the same standards and one parent puts in more effort than the other.

One man recently argued with his wife after telling her that she needed to lower her parenting standards after she became stressed by all the work she had to do.

He’s 38 and has three kids with his 37-year-old wife. Their eldest is 12, and they also have a 10-year-old and an eight-year-old.

His wife is constantly overwhelmed and stressed by everything she does for the kids. While he is “happy” to help out around the house, he believes his wife is stressed because her standards are too high.

His wife typically wakes up around 6:45 a.m. each weekday to get the kids ready for school and make them breakfast before they have to get on the bus an hour later. He told his wife he thought this was unnecessary, as their kids are old enough to get up and make themselves bowls of cereal.

However, his wife believes their kids should eat a more substantial breakfast and, therefore, gets up to cook for them. Additionally, she likes to see them off and kiss them goodbye before they get on the bus.

“So she gets up, I don’t, then she gets upset that I never give her a morning off when all she needs to do is just take the morning off when she wants and let the kids handle themselves,” he said.

His wife also gets stressed out about their kids and screen time. She wants to enforce a strict limit of only two hours of screen time daily and often has to argue with their kids about it. Instead of defending her rule, he believes that as long as their kids get their homework done, they can look at screens for as long as they want.

“I agree they should enjoy other things, but [I’m] not seeing why we have to make such a rigid limit,” he explained.

